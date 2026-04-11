Chandigarh, Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Saturday issued a warning to those promoting gun culture and objectionable or misleading content on social media, stating strict action will be taken against the offenders. Haryana DGP warns against glorification of gun culture, objectionable content on social media

Between January 1 and April 10, a total of 6,083 objectionable, misleading, and law-and-order disturbing URLs/content/apps/websites have been taken down, police said.

According to detailed data, 4,278 were linked to Meta , 1,172 from YouTube, 372 from X, 167 from other platforms, 53 from Telegram, 36 from Reddit, and 5 from Snapchat, an official statement said.

Strict action will be taken against content glorifying weapons, promoting violence, displaying obscene content involving women, portraying children and girls in an indecent and objectionable manner, and fake content that presents a negative image of Haryana and its people, Singhal said.

He clarified that such activities not only hurt social values but also affect peace and harmony in the state.

He further said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is also serious about this issue, and the state government is committed to maintaining a positive social environment.

Under the guidance of the chief minister, strict measures are being taken to curb such anti-social and misleading activities, he said.

Singhal said the people of Haryana are inherently peace-loving, hardworking, and play a leading role in nation-building.

The state's citizens have made significant contributions in various fields such as the armed forces, agriculture, the Indian economy, white and green revolutions, industry, Bollywood, music, and trade.

Therefore, any kind of propaganda or misleading representation that harms the positive image of the state will be dealt with strictly, he said.

The DGP appealed to all citizens, especially youth and content creators, to use social media responsibly and contribute to spreading positive messages in society.

He warned that anyone directly or indirectly attempting to create unrest, spread misinformation, or hurt cultural values will face strict legal action.

Haryana Police reiterated that maintaining law and order in the state is its top priority, and any activity that weakens the social fabric will not be tolerated at all.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.