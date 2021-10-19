Uttarakhand rain: CM Dhami announces 4 lakh assistance for kin of deceased

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in rain-related casualties in the state and ₹1.9 lakh to those who lost their houses. At least 34 people died and five people were reportedly missing owing to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand that has brought all activities in the state to a standstill.

Dhami said that people who have lost their livestock will be extended help as well. Earlier in the day, the chief minister undertook an aerial survey to take stock of the situation. The state government said that there are several more people who could still be missing due to the flood and could be trapped in the debris from the landslides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his condolences to those who lost their lives to the natural calamity. In a tweet he requested the citizens of the state to stay safe.

Eastern Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall with Nainital and adjoining districts leading to loss of life and damage of property. Nainital’s Mukteshwar received 340.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. The state recorded the highest rainfall on September 18, 1914 when it reported 254.5 mm rainfall, according to a report published in Hindustan Times.

The India Meteorological Department showed Uttarakhand reported 178.4 mm rain, 485% more than the average.

Dhami also asked the visitors embarking on Chardham Yatra to stay put owing to the inclement weather. The director general of Uttarakhand police Ashok Kumar said roads, bridges and railway tracks have been damaged in Kathgodam and Lalkuan in Nainital. Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar also reported damaged bridges and railway tracks.

