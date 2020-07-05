Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district turns tide with 99% recovery in Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:17 IST

In a remarkable turnaround, Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand has scripted a significant recovery in Covid-19 cases with just three active cases left on Saturday out of a tally of 421.

Tehri Garhwal was one of the districts in the state with a high number of Covid-19 cases after it reported the first incident in the third week of May.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the district began to rise after over 32,000 migrant workers returned home from other parts of the country.

Out of a total of 421 Covid-19 cases, 416 have recovered successfully while two have died.

Over 100 days after the first Covid-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand, the infection rate in the hilly districts was observed to be higher than the plain districts with the highest infection rate being reported from Tehri Garhwal district 11.56% on June 24.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities, a Dehradun-based think tank, who has been analysing Covid-19 data in the state said that Tehri Garhwal district has shown improvement over the weeks.

“Tehri Garhwal district has done wonders. It reported over 420 Covid-19 cases and 416 of them have recovered. Other districts could learn from the strategies followed by the district administration. I appeal to health authorities that there should be research on how the Tehri Garhwal handled cases and reached a recovery rate of almost 99%. We might be able to learn something good from this small district,” said Nautiyal.

Amit Singh Negi, secretary for health in the state during a review meeting with the chief minister on Saturday said, “The total active cases in the state have reduced and are now less than 500. The rate of infection in Uttarakhand is at 4.68% and the average rate in the country is 6.73%. Of the total positive cases in the state, 89% were found in urban areas and 11% in rural areas. The position of the state has been improving continuously on a lot of parameters.”

He added that sampling has also increased steadily. The state has a doubling rate of 57.39 days while the country’s doubling rate is 23.52 days.