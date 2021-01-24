Uttarakhand to give ₹15 lakh to kin of martyrs, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday announced that the state government would now provide a sum of ₹15 lakh to the families of martyred soldiers hailing from the state.
Rawat made the announcement while laying the foundation of Sainya Dham-- a memorial dedicated to soldiers-- in Dehradun’s Purkul village on Saturday in the presence of other cabinet ministers and retired army officers.
Making the announcement, Rawat said, “Till now the amount provided by the state government to the families of martyred soldiers was ₹10 lakh which has now been increased to ₹15 lakh. It is a small gesture to assure that the government is always there for the family members of our brave soldiers.”
Informing about the details of the Sainya Dham to be built in an area of five hectares, the CM said that the administration will bring soil from the house of every martyr in the state while building the structure.
“We want the visitors to know that the dham comprises the soil in which the martyrs spent their childhood and grew up to serve the nation. We will also try to bring at least one item belonging to the martyr from his house to be kept in a museum in the Sainya Dham. It would motivate the youths, sisters and mothers visiting the site,” said Rawat adding that water from the major rivers of the state would also be used in building the dham.
Hailing the initiative, he also said that the government wants the Sainya Dham to be a “lively” one.
“We want that every pebble in it should narrate the stories of our martyrs so as to bring enthusiasm in visitors. It would be such that the future CMs would take their oath here and every visitor coming to Dehradun would come here to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers,” said Rawat.
He also informed that there would also be a centre in the dham to train those children who want to join the army.
“We have formed a special committee which will contemplate all these features and decide its structure to set it up as a major landmark in the state as well as country,” he said.
The initiative of setting up the Sainya Dham was taken after Prime Minister Modi, during an election rally in Rudrapur in March 2019, said: “Devbhumi Uttarakhand has char dhams, but today I add a fifth -Sainya Dham- as every second house in this state is of an army man.”
Following that, Rawat last year made the announcement of setting it up while addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen at Sainya Sammelan organised in Dehradun as part of the government’s week-long state foundation day celebrations for which the theme was ‘Mere Sainik Mera Abhiman’ (my soldiers, my pride).
Once built, it will have details of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. It will also house details of the rich legacy of soldiers from Uttarakhand and their contribution over the years.
