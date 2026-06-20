Uttarakhand to soon roll out bungee jumping regulations

The Uttarakhand government prepared draft regulations for bungee jumping activities in the state, aiming to strengthen safety standards, fix operational parameters and introduce a formal mechanism for monitoring adventure sport operators, officials said on Saturday.

The proposed regulations are part of a broader effort by the state government to tighten oversight of adventure tourism activities. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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The proposed regulations will cover infrastructure and equipment standards, qualifications and training requirements for staff, safety norms for participants, emergency response protocols, record maintenance and inspection procedures. The framework will also include provisions for monetary penalties and cancellation of licences for violations.

Tourism secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said the draft had been prepared after consultations with stakeholders and experts and is expected to be implemented within a month after obtaining cabinet approval.

“We have been working on the regulations for the past few months and have prepared a draft to regulate bungee jumping activities in the state. Stakeholders, including experts, have been consulted on what provisions should be included. We expect to implement the regulations within a month after cabinet approval,” Garbyal said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that while district administrations currently oversee bungee jumping activities, the tourism department will become the nodal authority once the regulations come into force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that while district administrations currently oversee bungee jumping activities, the tourism department will become the nodal authority once the regulations come into force. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Garbyal, operational standards will be aligned with internationally accepted norms, including those followed in New Zealand, one of the world’s leading destinations for commercial bungee jumping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Garbyal, operational standards will be aligned with internationally accepted norms, including those followed in New Zealand, one of the world’s leading destinations for commercial bungee jumping. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Parameters for the structures and equipment will be fixed. The staff and operators engaged in the activity will have to be properly trained and possess adequate experience. The regulations will also prescribe eligibility criteria and safety requirements for participants,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Parameters for the structures and equipment will be fixed. The staff and operators engaged in the activity will have to be properly trained and possess adequate experience. The regulations will also prescribe eligibility criteria and safety requirements for participants,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garbyal said elderly participants may be required to furnish a medical fitness certificate before undertaking a jump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garbyal said elderly participants may be required to furnish a medical fitness certificate before undertaking a jump. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will ensure that people are informed about the risks involved, particularly if they suffer from heart ailments, high blood pressure or other medical conditions,” he said.

The regulations will also mandate periodic inspection and certification of equipment and structures, maintenance of operational records and standard operating procedures for emergencies and rescue operations.

“We will introduce provisions for monetary penalties and cancellation of licences if the regulations are not followed,” Garbyal added.

The move comes amid growing concerns over safety standards in the adventure tourism sector. The stretch between Rishikesh and Devprayag (Tehri Garhwal) has emerged as a major hub for adventure sports, including bungee jumping.

On Monday, a 21-year-old man from Dehradun died shortly after undertaking a bungee jump near Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district. Officials said he complained of severe chest and abdominal pain and experienced breathing difficulties after returning to the platform. His condition deteriorated and he was declared dead at a local health facility.

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In another incident on November 12 last year, a 23-year-old man from Gurugram suffered critical injuries after a bungee rope snapped mid-air during a jump in Rishikesh.

The proposed regulations are part of a broader effort by the state government to tighten oversight of adventure tourism activities.

In May, HT reported that Uttarakhand was considering a comprehensive regulatory framework for trekking and mountaineering, including mandatory registration of operators, compulsory certification for guides and measures to enhance safety and environmental protection in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions.

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