IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand tourism dept selects 29 hill villages to promote trekking clusters
The tourism department has selected villages in districts like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli of Uttarakhand to create trekking clusters. (HT PHOTO).
The tourism department has selected villages in districts like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli of Uttarakhand to create trekking clusters. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand tourism dept selects 29 hill villages to promote trekking clusters

  • Under the Trekking Traction Homestay Scheme, villages near important and popular trekking routes are being developed by the tourism department as trekking clusters.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:01 AM IST

The Uttarakhand tourism department has selected 29 more villages in remote hilly districts to promote trekking clusters.

Satpal Maharaj, state tourism minister said that the aim of the Trekking Traction Center Homestay Scheme is to provide new heights to adventure tourism in the state by establishing residential facilities for tourists in remote rural areas which have the potential of trekking tourism.

“Through this aid, the state government is trying to empower the local people, so that the rural economy can be strengthened. This plan will prove to be effective in preventing migration and making rural areas self-sufficient through tourism,” Maharaj said.

He further said that homestays developed in these villages will be constructed following local traditional architectural style.

The tourism department has selected villages in districts like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli.

Under the Trekking Traction Homestay Scheme, villages near important and popular trekking routes are being developed by the tourism department as trekking clusters. This will give a lodging facility to the tourists and they will be able to enjoy the place by staying there. Under this scheme, financial assistance of 60,000 per room is given to locals for building new rooms in their houses for the purpose of home-stay and 25,000 for constructing new toilets with the rooms. The financial assistance is provided for a maximum of up to six rooms.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism in the state said that the beneficiaries of the scheme will be selected through a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.

He further said that the committee will conduct an evaluation after which the amount of grant will be transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account through Direct Bank Transfer under the recommendation of the district magistrate.

The state government has already selected eight beneficiaries from Agora and Dasna villages in Uttarkashi district which fall on the Dodital trek route.

The state tourism department started the scheme from Chopta village near Tungnath shrine, the world's highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

To increase lodging facilities in such areas, the secretary for tourism has also instructed district officials to renovate the old bungalows of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam after permission is obtained from the state forest department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The tourism department has selected villages in districts like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli of Uttarakhand to create trekking clusters. (HT PHOTO).
The tourism department has selected villages in districts like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Chamoli of Uttarakhand to create trekking clusters. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand tourism dept selects 29 hill villages to promote trekking clusters

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:01 AM IST
  • Under the Trekking Traction Homestay Scheme, villages near important and popular trekking routes are being developed by the tourism department as trekking clusters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
1000 unidentified people including Congress workers have been booked for allegedly rioting and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty during a rally in Bhopal. (Getty Images)
1000 unidentified people including Congress workers have been booked for allegedly rioting and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty during a rally in Bhopal. (Getty Images)
india news

1000 held for rioting at Bhopal rally against farm laws

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • Congress leaders accused the police of using force to create a nuisance during a peaceful protest of farmers and Congress workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat during the foundation laying ceremony of Sainya Dham in Dehradun on Saturday.(HT PHOTO).
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat during the foundation laying ceremony of Sainya Dham in Dehradun on Saturday.(HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand to give 15 lakh to kin of martyrs, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Uttarakhand the Sainya Dham - fifth dham after the traditional Char Dhams -- Rawat in 2019 had announced that the state government will set up a Sainya Dham in Dehradun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Karna and Sripati were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College &amp; Hospital for treatment where Sripati Besra later succumbed to his injuries. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Both Karna and Sripati were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital for treatment where Sripati Besra later succumbed to his injuries. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Clashes between rival groups leave 2 dead, several injured in Odisha’s Bolangir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • A police team has been deployed in the village to ward off any fresh trouble. The police have also initiated an investigation to nab all the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and France have fielded a number of fighter jets in the exercise which include Rafales of two sides besides Mirages and the Sukhois of the Indian Air Force.(AFP)
India and France have fielded a number of fighter jets in the exercise which include Rafales of two sides besides Mirages and the Sukhois of the Indian Air Force.(AFP)
india news

IAF ready to tackle any challenge from Leh to Kanyakumari, says Rafale pilot

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar, who was part of the IAF and the French Air and Space Force's bilateral exercise 'Desert Knight-21' at the Air Force Station Jodhpur being held from January 20 to 24, said that it was a great learning experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

4°C fall in temp from Jan 26, cold wave return likely: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
After a brief respite, the capital is likely to return to cold wave conditions starting on Republic Day when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius -- the fallout of weather factors at play in the Himalayas and in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday, (PTI PHOTO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday, (PTI PHOTO).
india news

In poll-bound Bengal, politics overshadows Netaji’s birth anniversary

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Some leaders and political experts even described Modi’s visit as an exercise to woo Bengali voters on whom Bose’s ideology has great influence even after 76 years of his mysterious disappearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • With the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
india news

'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
india news

Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
india news

None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Additional secretary of the union health ministry Manohar Agnani, said on Saturday that a total of 11 hospitalisations have been recorded following immunizations, taking the percentage of hospitalization against vaccination to 0.0007%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
india news

Odisha govt plans to launch employment scheme for urban poor

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The scheme aims at reduction in livelihood vulnerabilities of the urban poor including migrant labourers and informal workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Appoint chairman, members for PMLA Appellate Tribunal: Lawyer’s plea in SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Presently, over 5,000 cases are pending with the Tribunal of which the bulk of matters arise out of proceedings under PMLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'People of Tamil Nadu will determine their future, not Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Gandhi is on a tour of the western belt where he will next visit Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts to meet farmers, weavers and youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics?" Amit Shah asked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP