Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: 'Survivors sat with the bodies of their dead companions for 36 hours'

Bengaluru, Shocked, shattered and depressed, the survivors of the trekking tragedy in Uttarakhand sat for nearly 36 hours with the bodies of their nine companions, S Srivatsa, Secretary of Karnataka Mountaineering Association, said while recalling the sight at the Dehradun hospital the survivors were taken to. "When I spoke to them, they recalled how because of the heavy wind, their windcheater, jackets and gloves were flying and visibility was zero. So, they took shelter next to a big boulder. But because of exhaustion, hypothermia and lack of sufficient oxygen, four of them collapsed at first. Five others collapsed later. "They said they were unable to move, caught in the blizzard, and became exhausted. They were carrying food but could not eat because they were unable to open the tiffin boxes amid strong winds," he told PTI. Later, from the lower camp, a guide and other mountaineers sent two more tents with sleeping bags and a cook managed to give them some hot water, he said while narrating the sequence of events post-tragedy. "With that help, the survived. Otherwise, they would have also collapsed," he added. Among those who lost their lives was 71-year-old Asha Sudhakar, a KMA member for over three decades and one of the oldest women trekkers from the state. According to KMshe had been on several such treks with her husband S Sudhakar in the past, who was the team leader of this trek. He survived the calamity. "Age was not an issue at all. Asha was an experienced mountaineer and trekker. This team was a combination of mountaineers and trekkers. They were all experienced. In fact, Asha's husband was the leader of the team. Caught in the inclement weather, she unfortunately lost her life but her husband survived," Srivatsa said. The group comprised physically fit, experienced trekkers in the age group of 34 to 71, Srivatsa said. "This tragedy happened only due to this fatal bad weather. They were all trained and experienced trekkers. It was not very tough terrain also. The terrain was very accessible to any common person...," he added. He said he rushed to Dehradun as soon as he heard about what happened. "I know each one of them personally. They all are KMA members and I have trekked a lot with them in the past but during this trek, I was in Nepal." Recalling what he saw at the hospital, he said, "They were in complete shock, shattered and depressed. Some of them were sitting with the bodies of their team members for nearly 36 hours, It was depressing." It is not for lack of preparation that the tragedy happened, he asserted. "Primarily, before going on an expedition, there are two or three mandatory local treks as a prep for physical fitness. Apart from that, we meet every Saturday." He recalled how they often organised pre-monsoon and post-monsoon treks across India and to neighbouring countries like Nepal. "We organised three expeditions in Nepal and all of them were successfully completed. Two were Everest base camps and the other was Annapurna Base Camp Trek. A camp in Manali was also organised for children between the age group of 12-15 years. In the Uttarakhand region alone, two other camps were held recently, which were completed successfully. This was the last expedition. "This itinerary was from May 29 to 8. They left on May 29 and were supposed to reach Bengaluru on June 8," he said. Talking about the sequence of events before the tragedy, Srivatsa said after reaching Uttarkashi, the group established a camp at Sahastra Tal. From there, they went to a high point, but while climbing down, the weather turned bad. On June 3, due to bad weather, they all took shelter at the big boulder. Due to intense cold and inclement weather, people went into hypothermia and four of them collapsed at night and the next morning, a few of them came down with the guide, he said. "After the guide reached the nearest signal point, he called me on the evening of June 4, and with the help of the Secretary of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, we organised logistics for rescue on June 5," he said. The Chief Secretary of Karnataka and the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand both coordinated and helped us, he added. "We lost nine members while 13 survived. They all were rescued and brought to Dehradun hospital. After treatment, they were put up at the state government guest house where they were taken care of," he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were sent to Bengaluru after post-mortem. When PTI contacted some of the survivors, they were still in shock. "We are still in shock and are not able to come to terms with what just happened. We are grateful to the government for their efforts but, unfortunately, we have lost some of our friends in this tragedy. We need time to come to terms with it," one of them said. All nine bodies have arrived and been handed over to their respective families for final rites.

Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: 'Survivors sat with the bodies of their dead companions for 36 hours'