Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: ‘No timeline yet’ for rescue work

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: Despite authorities showing confidence that the rescue operations will conclude by the evening of November 24, the attempts to rescue the trapped 41 workers in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi continue after the drilling machine hit another snag late on Friday night. Uttarkashi: Rescue efforts continue in Uttarakhand as 41 workers remain trapped inside the rubble of the collapse tunnel (PTI)(PTI)

Agencies such as NDRF, SDRF, BRO, NHIDCL, and ITBP have joined forces to conduct the rescue operations for the trapped workers, and an American auger machine is being used to drill a tunnel into the rubble to rescue the men eventually. Meanwhile, food, drinks and medical supplies are being given to the workers through the 6-inch pipe drilled into the collapsed tunnel.