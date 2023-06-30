Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to U'khand govt: Panel head

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jun 30, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Desai, who heads committee of experts set up by Uttarakhand government last year, said the panel has drafted code taking into account all shades of opinions.

Draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand is complete and would soon be submitted to the state government, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Desai, who heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year, said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions and looking into various statutes and uncodified laws, including the statutory framework in select countries.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed uniform civil code for Uttarkahnd is now complete," Desai told a press conference here.

"The report of the committee along with the draft code would soon be printed and submitted to the government of Uttarakhand," she added.

