Tribal groups in states warn of protests over Uniform Civil Code

Tribal groups in various states hinted at taking to the streets to protest against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asking what would happen to the culture and traditions of tribal communities if UCC was implemented. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. (ANI File Photo)

In Jharkhand, where Scheduled Tribes make up for 26.4% of the state’s 32.4 million population — as per 2011 Census — tribal groups have called for a sit-in protest outside the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi against UCC. They are also preparing to officially register their protest in writing before the Law Commission.

“We organised a meeting of different social groups of the tribal community on Sunday. Several groups would come together under the umbrella of Adivasi Samanway Samiti,” Devkumar Dhan, convener of the Samiti and a former state minister said. “We have given an open call for the protest on July 5 and want tribal community members to join it.”

The 22nd Law Commission on June 14 sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the UCC in a month.

Dhan alleged that if implemented, UCC would abolish tribal customary laws and affect the special legislations and provisions such as Chottanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act, Wilkinson Rule and PESA law.

On Tuesday, PM Modi made a strong pitch for the UCC while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bhopal and said the Constitution also mentions having equal rights for all citizens.

Reacting to the PM’s remarks, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said: “Why do you (BJP) always think from Hindu-Muslim point of view? In Chhattisgarh, we have tribal people...”

If UCC is implemented, what will happen to the tribal traditions and customs, Baghel asked.

“Our nation is like a beautiful bouquet with people believing in different religions, speaking different languages, following different cultures. We will have to see them as well,” he added.

In Meghalaya, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has endorsed and passed an official resolution to urge the Centre to desist from implementing the UCC in all 6th Scheduled Areas, with an aim to safeguard and protect the interests of the indigenous people of the northeastern state.

“We are unique in a sense that we have a rich cultural tradition and practices in terms of land ownership, having traditional heads that look after the welfare of the community, we also follow a matrilineal system, we also need to protect our language,” Pyniaid Sing Syiem, chief executive member of the Council, said.

(With inputs from state bureaus)