Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 12, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 19.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 16.67 Sky is clear December 14, 2024 18.22 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 19.77 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 21.82 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 21.91 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.97 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 17.43 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.