Home / India News / Uttarakhand’s global tender for Covid vaccine draws a blank; deadline extended
india news

Uttarakhand’s global tender for Covid vaccine draws a blank; deadline extended

The Uttarakhand government said it extended the deadline for the global tender to May 31 since no manufacturer has participated in the tender process.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat at an online meeting to review the Covid situation and the vaccination status with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (Uttarakhand CMO)

The Uttarakhand government has extended the deadline for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to respond to its global tender to buy the life-saving shots by about a week due to the absence of a response from any manufacturer. The first deadline for the tender floated on May 15 expired on May 25 and has been extended, a senior state government official said on Wednesday.

“As no manufacturer participated in the tender process till the deadline of May 25, we have extended it till May 31,” Uttarakhand’s director general health, Dr Tripti Bahuguna, said.

Several states floated global tenders after the Centre abruptly changed its vaccine procurement approach on April 21 and told states that they would have to get the vaccines from the manufacturers to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group. The Centre has committed to continue supplying vaccines to states for people above the age of 45 and receives 50% of the vaccines produced by the country’s vaccine manufacturers.

The change in policy has been severely criticised by opposition-ruled states.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have told the Aam Aadmi Party government that they will deal only with the central government, and not sell Covid-19 vaccines individually to states.

“We hope the manufacturers will participate in the bidding process to enable us to place an order in the global market to procure vaccines,” a health department official said.

When Uttarakhand was firming up the plan to issue a global tender, the state’s top bureaucrat chief secretary Om Prakash sounded optimistic that the global tender would help tide over the vaccine shortage.

“A committee has been formed in this regard and in the next two months, we will import 20 lakh COVID vaccines. We are also talking to the Centre continuously in this regard”, Om Prakash said on May 12, pointing that the hill state was allocated just 1% of the total vaccines procured by the central government. “So, we are left with one option to import the vaccines.”

On May 15 when the global tender was issued, Uttarakhand health secretary Amit Singh Negi said the government will try to import “Covishield and Sputnik V, which are among the three vaccines in our country which have got the Centre’s regulatory approvals”.

Of the total requirement of 50 lakh doses, the state has already placed orders for 25 lakh doses for Covishield and about 2.5 lakh Covaxin doses in the country. The state government has decided to fund vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group at a cost of 450 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP