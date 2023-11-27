Uttarkashi tunnel rescue work intensifies; vertical drilling may be over by Thursday: Top updates

The Uttarakhand and central agencies are exploring every possible outcome of the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue operations, with vertical drilling currently underway and manual drilling likely to commence on Monday morning. Vertical drilling machine in action at the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

After the American auger failed to conduct the horizontal drilling of the tunnel successfully, a vertical drilling machine was flown in to Silkyara. The drilling operation is currently advancing at full speed, with 20 meters of drilling done by Sunday night.

Further, a team of doctors and a hospital facility with 41 beds has been prepared near the tunnel collapse site to reduce any margin of error when it comes to saving the lives of the trapped workers. Here is all you need to know about the recent developments in the Uttarkashi rescue operation.

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top updates