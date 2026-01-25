Kannur, Senior CPI leader M V Jayarajan on Sunday rejected 'martyrs fund' misappropriation charges levelled by party colleague V Kunhikrishnan against a Left MLA and said that he has become a "weapon in the hand of the enemies". V Kunhikrishnan became weapon for CPI(M)''s enemies: M V Jayarajan

Kunhikrishnan had recently alleged that CPI MLA from Payyanur T I Madhusoodanan misappropriated ₹1 crore collected to assist the family of a slain left party worker.

Jayarajan said that two commissions constituted by the party had found that there was no such misappropriation by any CPI worker.

"Kunhikrishnan took stand contrary to that and tried to correct the party by destroying it through his public statements," he told reporters here.

"Not a penny of the funds collected for party martyrs has been misappropriated," he added.

Jayarajan further said that the Kannur District Committee of the party will take an appropriate decision regarding it.

Earlier in the day, at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram, CPI state secretary M V Govindan also dismissed the allegation, saying "There was no such misappropriation".

Later in the afternoon, Kunhikrishnan told reporters here that he made the public statements after the party took no action on his complaints of fund misappropriation.

"I had been raising the issue for the past 4-5 years. The party took no action on it and that is why I made the public statements," he said.

He further said that in the past, the party used to take a decision in such matters after examining the merits and demerits of the allegations against a leader.

"Now they make a decision based on who is the accused. If he or she is to be protected, a commission is appointed to give them a clean chit and crucify the complainant. That is my experience with the two commissions set up in connection with this issue," Kunhikrishnan said.

He asked that if the party was unable to convince him, how will it convince the people and said that the path being taken by the CPI was dangerous for it as well as the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.