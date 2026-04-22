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V. Muthuraja returns to contest Pudukkottai seat for DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu elections
V. Muthuraja, a key DMK politician from Tamil Nadu, won the Pudukkottai seat in 2021 with 85,802 votes, aims to defend his position in the 2026 elections.
Published on: Apr 22, 2026 01:27 pm IST
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V. Muthuraja is a prominent political figure from Tamil Nadu. He won the Pudukkottai Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections as a DMK candidate, securing 85,802 votes (47.7%) and defeating AIADMK’s Karthik Thondaiman by a margin of 13,001 votes.
Muthuraja is once again contesting from the Pudukkottai Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections as a candidate of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), seeking to retain the seat and continue his presence in the region. He is 49 years old, as per his election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India.
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5 Key Facts About V Muthuraja
- In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V. Muthuraja is in a triangular contest against N. Ramachandran of the BJP and K. M. Shareef of the TVK in the Pudukkottai constituency.
- V. Muthuraja has declared assets worth approximately ₹9.12 crore, along with liabilities of around ₹4.44 crore
- He is a Graduate Professional, having completed his M.B.B.S from Vinayaka Mission's Medical College in December 2001 under the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.
- In the 2021 assembly elections, Muthuraja from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam defeated Karthik Thondaimaan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by a margin of 13001 votes.
- Pudukkottai Assembly constituency falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.
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