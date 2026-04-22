V. Muthuraja returns to contest Pudukkottai seat for DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu elections
V. Muthuraja, a key DMK politician from Tamil Nadu, won the Pudukkottai seat in 2021 with 85,802 votes, aims to defend his position in the 2026 elections.
V. Muthuraja is a prominent political figure from Tamil Nadu. He won the Pudukkottai Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections as a DMK candidate, securing 85,802 votes (47.7%) and defeating AIADMK’s Karthik Thondaiman by a margin of 13,001 votes.
Muthuraja is once again contesting from the Pudukkottai Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections as a candidate of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), seeking to retain the seat and continue his presence in the region. He is 49 years old, as per his election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India.
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5 Key Facts About V Muthuraja
- In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V. Muthuraja is in a triangular contest against N. Ramachandran of the BJP and K. M. Shareef of the TVK in the Pudukkottai constituency.
- V. Muthuraja has declared assets worth approximately ₹9.12 crore, along with liabilities of around ₹4.44 crore
- He is a Graduate Professional, having completed his M.B.B.S from Vinayaka Mission's Medical College in December 2001 under the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.
- In the 2021 assembly elections, Muthuraja from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam defeated Karthik Thondaimaan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by a margin of 13001 votes.
- Pudukkottai Assembly constituency falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPayal Kumari
Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.Read More