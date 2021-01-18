IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Vaccination drive total success in Gujarat, says CM Rupani
india news

Vaccination drive total success in Gujarat, says CM Rupani

Earlier in the day, officials said around 50 of the 100 people vaccinated in Rajkot Civil Hospital complained of headache and fever.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Doctor receives vaccine in presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday called the Covid-19 vaccination drive a success and said no serious adverse reaction case had emerged from anywhere in the state.

Some 12,000 people in priority groups were vaccinated in Gujarat in January 16, the first day of a nationwide inoculation drive.

Though some vaccine beneficiaries in Rajkot complained of adverse effects, Rupani said. "Vaccination usually triggers some kind of reaction in the body. However, no serious case has emerged in Gujarat so far. There is absolutely no reason to worry and beneficiaries are being monitored by officials. Vaccination was a total success in Gujarat."

Earlier in the day, officials said around 50 of the 100 people vaccinated in Rajkot Civil Hospital complained of headache and fever.

However, Dr Umed Patel, members of the Adverse Monitoring Committee for Rajkot, said. "Some 10-12 hours after getting the vaccine, 50 per cent beneficiaries developed minor adverse reactions, such as fever and headache. But, no one is serious. These are normal complications and can be cured with paracetamol."

After a break, the vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat vijay rupani coronavirus
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.