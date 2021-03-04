Vaccination phase 2: List of Delhi pvt hospitals where you can get Covid jabs

As the second phase of vaccination in which senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 are given priority is going in full swing, the Centre is already aiming to amp up the drive by accommodating more private hospitals in the ambit of vaccination. To qualify as a vaccination centre, private hospitals must have an adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for the management of any adverse effect following the immunisation.

Roping in private hospitals was a major step for the government in this phase of the vaccination. Initially, private hospitals only empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and similar State Health Insurance schemes were allowed to function as vaccination centres. But now the Centre has said that all private hospitals can take part in vaccination.

On March 1, the second phase of vaccination started with 27,000 hospitals; 12,500 are private hospitals; 11,000 are Ayushman Bharat empanelled hospitals, 800 – CGHS. Now, more are being added to the list.

To get inoculated at private hospitals, one has to register through Co-win and look for the nearest hospital available. One shot of vaccines comes at ₹250 at a private hospital.

Here is the list of private hospitals in Delhi which are empanelled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. The list has been published by the union health ministry.

Bharti Eye Foundation

Mahesh Hospital

Sharp Sight Centre

Life Line Dental Care

Dr Goels Eye Centre

Dr Shroffs Charity Eye Hospital

Nks Hospital A Unit Of Bram Health Care Pvt Ltd

Rlkc Hospital Metro Heart Institute

Dr. Kapurs The Healing Touch Eye & Maternity Centre

Park Hospital A Unit Of Park Medi World Pvt Ltd

Metro Hospital & Heart Institute

Oncoplus.Hospital123

Kukreja Hospital & Heart Center Pvt Ltd

Centre For Sight Safdarjung Enclave

Sehgal Nursing Home

Sonia Hospital

Ardent Ganpati Hospital

Surya Kiran Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

Swasthik Hospital Najafgarh

Visitech Eye Centre

Tarak Hospitals India Pvt. Ltd.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Hakim Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital

Samar Hospital

Ayushman Hospital & Health Services

Dr Nanda Eye Care Centre

Centre For Sight Dwarka

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Dwarka

Cygnus Mls Superspeciality Hospital

Vision Eye Hospital

₹Grover Memorial Hospital

Khanna Eye Centre

Metro Hospital & Cancer Institute

Medanta The Medicity

Kapil Multispeciality Hospital

Ahuja Laser Eye Centre

Mahajan Eye Centre

Mangalam Medical And Surgical Centre

Maharaja Agarsain Multispeciality Hospital

Dcdc Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

Eye Mantra Hospital

Delhi Multi Speciality Hospital

Centre For Smile ( Dental Clinic & Implant Centre)

Bharti Eye Hospital

Universal Center Of Health Sciences

Nephrine Unit Dcdc Health Services Private Limited

Jdar Pathology Laboratory

Karuna Sindhu Charitable Hospital

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd

Stars Dental Clinic

Eye4U

Human Care Medical Charitable Trust

Mgs Hospital

Mgs super speciality Hospital

Action Cancer Hospital

Sri Balaji Action Medical Institiute

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan got vaccinated at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute and urged people who can afford to get vaccinated at ₹250 to come to private vaccination centres and get inoculated. The ministry has also allowed vaccine centres to operate round the clock so that maximum people can be vaccinated in the minimum time.

In this phase, around 27 crore people will get their vaccination.