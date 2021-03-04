Vaccination phase 2: List of Delhi pvt hospitals where you can get Covid jabs
As the second phase of vaccination in which senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 59 are given priority is going in full swing, the Centre is already aiming to amp up the drive by accommodating more private hospitals in the ambit of vaccination. To qualify as a vaccination centre, private hospitals must have an adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for the management of any adverse effect following the immunisation.
Roping in private hospitals was a major step for the government in this phase of the vaccination. Initially, private hospitals only empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and similar State Health Insurance schemes were allowed to function as vaccination centres. But now the Centre has said that all private hospitals can take part in vaccination.
On March 1, the second phase of vaccination started with 27,000 hospitals; 12,500 are private hospitals; 11,000 are Ayushman Bharat empanelled hospitals, 800 – CGHS. Now, more are being added to the list.
To get inoculated at private hospitals, one has to register through Co-win and look for the nearest hospital available. One shot of vaccines comes at ₹250 at a private hospital.
Here is the list of private hospitals in Delhi which are empanelled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. The list has been published by the union health ministry.
Bharti Eye Foundation
Mahesh Hospital
Sharp Sight Centre
Life Line Dental Care
Dr Goels Eye Centre
Dr Shroffs Charity Eye Hospital
Nks Hospital A Unit Of Bram Health Care Pvt Ltd
Rlkc Hospital Metro Heart Institute
Dr. Kapurs The Healing Touch Eye & Maternity Centre
Park Hospital A Unit Of Park Medi World Pvt Ltd
Metro Hospital & Heart Institute
Oncoplus.Hospital123
Kukreja Hospital & Heart Center Pvt Ltd
Centre For Sight Safdarjung Enclave
Sehgal Nursing Home
Sonia Hospital
Ardent Ganpati Hospital
Surya Kiran Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
Swasthik Hospital Najafgarh
Visitech Eye Centre
Tarak Hospitals India Pvt. Ltd.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
Hakim Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital
Samar Hospital
Ayushman Hospital & Health Services
Dr Nanda Eye Care Centre
Centre For Sight Dwarka
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Dwarka
Cygnus Mls Superspeciality Hospital
Vision Eye Hospital
₹Grover Memorial Hospital
Khanna Eye Centre
Metro Hospital & Cancer Institute
Medanta The Medicity
Kapil Multispeciality Hospital
Ahuja Laser Eye Centre
Mahajan Eye Centre
Mangalam Medical And Surgical Centre
Maharaja Agarsain Multispeciality Hospital
Dcdc Health Services Pvt. Ltd.
Eye Mantra Hospital
Delhi Multi Speciality Hospital
Centre For Smile ( Dental Clinic & Implant Centre)
Bharti Eye Hospital
Universal Center Of Health Sciences
Nephrine Unit Dcdc Health Services Private Limited
Jdar Pathology Laboratory
Karuna Sindhu Charitable Hospital
Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd
Stars Dental Clinic
Eye4U
Human Care Medical Charitable Trust
Mgs Hospital
Mgs super speciality Hospital
Action Cancer Hospital
Sri Balaji Action Medical Institiute
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan got vaccinated at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute and urged people who can afford to get vaccinated at ₹250 to come to private vaccination centres and get inoculated. The ministry has also allowed vaccine centres to operate round the clock so that maximum people can be vaccinated in the minimum time.
In this phase, around 27 crore people will get their vaccination.
A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
