‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

In the first Mann ki Baat address this year, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “India is running the world’s biggest and fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive”.

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. India had vaccinated close to 3.7 million health care workers until Sunday morning, with the number of vaccinations per day even crossing 500,000, according to the Union health ministry.

“Just as India’s war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs (3 million) Covid-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines are not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but they are also a symbol of self-pride,” he added.

Highlighting that India is helping the world during the Covid-19 crisis, he said: “I receive messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world... You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines.”

India has gifted the vaccine to several countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bahrain.