Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points
The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been significantly opened up for the general public ahead of the previously estimated window of mid-March. Here is all you need to know about it:
•The second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities can be vaccinated at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals.
• This comes as the country is on the brink of a second wave of infections.
• The doses at the government centres will be free.
• Private hospitals will be allowed to charge for them, but the rate will be fixed and announced by the government.
• This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay.
• Most of the details of the protocols are yet to be finalised.
• The sign-ups are initially expected to be allowed through the Aarogya Setu mobile application, which was launched last year as a digital contact tracing tool.
• Those eligible will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app. There will be an option under the Co-WIN section where they can register and book an appointment for vaccination.
• Once registered, people may also be able to walk in to get their doses, as is the case at present for those eligible at the moment.
• For those with comorbidities, the government is expected to release a list of qualifying diseases.
• Gradually, there may also be helplines, an interactive voice response system option for those with basic phones, and also a web portal for registration.
• At vaccination sites, those seeking a dose will need to prove their identity by showing a government-issued identity card.
• India launched the vaccination campaign on January 16
• A little over 11 million people have since received at least one dose.
• India has so far immunised 1% of the population, while Israel 85%, and the US 23%.