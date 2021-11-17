Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaccine hesitancy now greatest threat in overcoming pandemic: SII's Poonawalla

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Serum Institute of India's chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday urged people to take the jab against the coronavirus, as he stressed that "vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic." Taking to Twitter to make the appeal, Poonawall also wrote "The vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation."

The tweet comes as Poonawalla's family-owned company prepares to resume exports to the COVAX international vaccine sharing program for the first time since April. A version of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by SII -- Covisheild -- accounts for nearly 90% of the 1.24 billion doses administered in India.

Earlier in the day, Union minister for health Mansukh Mandaviya also appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated against the viral disease.

The government this month launched a door-to-door vaccination campaign to cover all adults with at least the first dose by next month and ensure people also take their second shots.

India has reported about 34.5 million infections, the most after the United States, and more than 464,000 deaths.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am. This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as the first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477).

Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine adar poonawalla
