Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR

Using blood thinners may not be a possible risk factor for coronavirus vaccines and the government is considering allowing companies to drop it as a contraindication from the product fact-sheet, top officials said on Thursday.

“The relative contraindication regarding the blood thinners is mentioned in the fact-sheet of both the vaccines and both the companies have written to the drugs controller general of India (DCGI) regarding changing this point in the fact-sheet. And that will happen very soon,” said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during Union health ministry’s weekly briefing on Covid-19 updates.

“Blood thinners are of two categories- one is antiplatelets that are aspirin, or Clopidogrel and these are not a problem at all; the second is anticoagulants which are drugs like heparin etc. and those patients on these drugs have a much higher tendency to bleed. The only worry is that there can be a local haematoma (blood clot) or local swelling can occur where the injection site is. Therefore, it is a very relative contraindication,” he said.

The fact-sheets put out by both the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers had listed use of blood thinners as one of the contraindication for use of Covid-19 vaccine, which experts believe could have led to a huge chunk of Indians choosing to avoid getting shots. A family of drugs that fall loosely under the umbrella are widely in use in the country due to rising numbers of people with cardiovascular diseases.

“The anticoagulant can be stopped for one or two days prior to giving the vaccine for those on this drug. For other blood thinners like aspirin or Clopidogrel, there are no contraindications, and that will be corrected and rectified in the fact-sheet as soon as the drugs control gives permission for the same,” Dr Bhargava explained.

Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination. “It is like the annual flu shot, and people on blood thinners also take the flu shot. This is not a major concern,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former, head of pulmonology and sleep medicine department, All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi.

India has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 300 million high risk population by August. In the first phase, 20 million health care and frontline workers will be vaccinated. Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16 in the country with health care workers getting vaccinated.

As on Thursday, at least 2.8 million (2,847,608) people were vaccinated through 52,667 sessions across the country.

“As on today 9,000 vaccination sessions are held across the country in a day, which had started with 3,374 on the day of the launch. We track number of sessions scheduled, conducted and beneficiaries vaccinated. And what is the target and what has been the success rate,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health and family welfare ministry.

As many as 491,615 recipients were vaccinated through 9,994 sessions till 7 pm on Thursday.

The sessions and the number of people being vaccinated every day have shown a progressive increase, and single day vaccination has now more than doubled since the day of the launch from about 200,000 vaccinations to 490,000 vaccinations.

India is now among top five countries in the number of health care workers vaccinated after US, UK, Israel and United Arab Emirates.

About 11 states have already achieved 35% vaccination coverage within first 13 days of the vaccination drive, shows government data. With Lakshadweep (83.4%), Odisha (50.7%), and Haryana (50%) in top three.

There are 6 States that need to improve majorly as their vaccination rate is hovering between 15 and 20%. The states are Jharkhand (14.7%), Delhi (15.7%), Tamil Nadu (15.7%), Uttarakhand (17.1%), Chhattisgarh (20.6%) and Maharashtra (20.7%).

To scale up vaccination process, government is also looking at forging a partnership with the private sector.

“We engage with all stakeholders in the private sector, and specifically with Kiran Majumdar Shaw, we have got inputs from her and we are actively examining those inputs,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.