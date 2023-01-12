‘Vaccines give much-needed protection, gets your kids inoculated’

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday called upon parents to get their children inoculated during the ongoing special vaccination campaign, which began in Uttar Pradesh on January 9.

Inaugurating the state-level workshop on vaccination, Pathak said, “Vaccines give the much-needed protection/immunity and vaccinated kids have much less probability of falling sick. Vaccinated children also have more school attendance. All vaccines are being administered free of cost at government hospitals.”

The special vaccination campaign, which began on January 9, will run till January 20. The second round of the campaign will be held between February 13 and February 24 and third round between March 13 and 24, said Pathak. The deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, added, “India has set a target to eliminate measles in 2023 and the U.P. government has initiated steps for the same. To achieve the target, vaccination is being done on all days of the week,” said Pathak.

The health minister, with an aim to boost vaccination coverage in the state, had recently ordered that newborns should be discharged from hospitals only after the first round of initial vaccination is completed, even if there is pressure from the family to discharge.

“Measles vaccination has resulted in 94% drop in global deaths due to the disease,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust hospital.

Several senior officials -- including principal secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, the principal secretary medical health, director general family welfare Dr Renu Srivastava Verma, general manage routine immunisation Dr Manoj Shukla and other officials of the health department -- attended the special vaccination drive.