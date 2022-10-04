Vadodara accident: PM Modi offers condolences, announces ex gratia for victims' kin

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara in which at least persons were killed and four others were injured. Modi also announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The prime minister also announced ₹50,000 towards the injured in the accident.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Vadodara district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister's Office tweeted citing Modi.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning near Golden chowki in Vadodara city when a container truck rammed into a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway, according to the police report.

“A container truck lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road after breaking the divider and crashed into a 'chhakra' (the vehicle),” inspector of the Harni police station SR Vekariya said.

A 'chhakra' is a modified open three-wheeler – similar to an autorickshaw and seen commonly in Gujarat – used for commuting and transportation of goods across the state. The vehicle has the front half of a motorbike with a two-wheeled carriage at the back.

There were about 10 people on the three-wheeler, the inspector said. A team from the fire department was involved in rescuing those trapped under the ill-fated vehicle.

The three-wheeler had turned into mangled remains after the crash and the death toll was likely to rise, he added.

