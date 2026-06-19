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'Vague, bald': SC dismisses plea for probe into TVK trust vote win in Tamil Nadu

Terming the plea as based on “vague, bald and casual” allegations, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant rejected the petition

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 05:35 pm IST
By Abraham Thomas
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of horsetrading and corruption during the trust vote won by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu on May 13.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant rejected the petition, which had also sought the imposition of President’s Rule in the state pending the completion of the proposed investigation.(PTI)

Terming the plea as based on “vague, bald and casual” allegations, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant rejected the petition, which had also sought the imposition of President’s Rule in the state pending the completion of the proposed investigation.

The petition was filed by KK Ramesh and was argued by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, who urged the court to take note of the prevailing political situation across states, where political parties are switching sides and ruling parties are engaging in all sorts of corrupt deals to win their support.

“Everywhere the ruling party is demolishing democratic activity. There is total horsetrading. Every political party is indulging in corruption. They first bargain for the support of MPs and MLAs by offering them money. If they do not agree, they threaten to launch criminal cases against their family,” Sukin said.

 
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