'Vaishno Devi stampede happened because…': What J&K Police chief said

The stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine took place because of an argument among the devotees, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday morning, hours after 12 people were reported dead in the incident.

The stampede occurred near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

"12 people are dead, and 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

The police are involved in the rescue operation and the injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Hospital. The condition of many of the them was stated to be "serious".

The Centre has instructed authorities in the union territory to provide better treatment to the injured and move them immediately to a hospital with best facilities if necessary.

Meanwhile, the pilgrimage (yatra), which was stopped after the stampede, resumed after some time.

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and an amount of ₹50,000 for the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and ₹2 lakh for the injured.