Vaishno Devi Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines. Check details
india news

Vaishno Devi Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines. Check details

Strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued, and to a Covid-appropriate behaviour.
The premises of the shrine will have to be properly sanitised, as per the SOPs.(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills of Katra. The decision was taken by the state executive committee during a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in the union territory.

“Only those yatris shall be allowed to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine, who do not show any Covid related symptoms and premises of the shrine should be properly sanitized as per the Covid SoPs,” read the order.

At the review meet it was observed that Covid-19 containment measures remain crucial to curb spread even now. As per the new rules, pilgrims must carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 108 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 3,31,494, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,429, they said. Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from the Jammu division and 87 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Check full guidelines here:

1. Strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued, and to a Covid-appropriate behaviour.

2. RT-PCR or Rapid antigen tests not older than 72 hours are mandatory.

3. Only those pilgrims will be allowed who do not show any Covid-related symptoms.

4. The premises of the shrine will have to be properly sanitised, as per the SOPs.

