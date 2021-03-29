Home / India News / Validity of driving license, vehicle documents extended. Details here
india news

Validity of driving license, vehicle documents extended. Details here

The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory to the states about the extension and said that the documents whose validity could not be granted due to the lockdown or had expired since February 1, 2021, or would expire on March 31, 2021, will all be given an extension.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 makes it mandatory for a vehicle owner to possess a valid Driving licence to be able to drive his vehicle in the country.

The government has extended the validity of documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till June 30, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for the validity of the documents was earlier set for March 31. The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory to the states about the extension and said that the documents whose validity could not be granted due to the lockdown or had expired since February 1, 2021, or would expire on March 31, 2021, will all be given an extension.

A driving licence can also be renewed anytime now between one year before its expiry till one year after its expiry, a step which is likely to benefit citizens living away from their hometowns, visiting abroad etc. MoRTH said that the decision “will help out citizens in availing transport-related services". The documents eligible for the relaxation fall under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The government also issued similar advisories earlier with the aim of providing relief to vehicle owners amid the pandemic. The earlier advisories were issued on March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020.

Additionally, those seeking new driving licences will now be required to pass strict skill tests which will include reversing a vehicle with reasonable accuracy. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha in a written reply last Thursday that the rules and the passing percentage for the driving licence test will change. “In the case of a vehicle having a reverse gear, driving the vehicle backwards, reverse it into a limited opening either to the right or left under control and with reasonable accuracy is one of the parameters of qualifying in the driving skill test,” news agency PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

Nagpur’s Covid-19 tally rises by over 3,000 again, death toll nears 5,000

BJP fields Mahesh Jeena as its bypoll candidate from Salt in Uttarakhand

Pawar, Shah did not hold secret meeting, all rumours must end: Sena MP Raut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
driving licence
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP