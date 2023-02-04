Vande Bharat passenger complains of 'bad quality food'; IRCTC responds. Watch

Nearly a month after the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train was launched, a video of its “bad food quality” is doing rounds on the internet. On Friday, a journalist posted a video of a man showing the quality of the food on the train. In the 49-second clip, the man can be seen squeezing a massive amount of oil from a fried food item.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) responded to the post immediately. “Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures,” the company responded.

The Railway Seva - an official account for support to Rail users - on Saturday responded. “Sir, We will require your mobile no. via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal,” they wrote.

The tweet has received a fair amount of traction with people commenting on the general food quality of the Indian Railways.

This came over a week after a picture showing litter scattered on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train went viral. Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter along with the caption, “We, The People” - where a worker holding a broom is seen clearing garbage like empty water bottles, plastic bags, and paper scattered on the floor of the train.

