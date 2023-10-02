Vande Bharat sleeper coach to be launched soon: Check features, other details

Vande Bharat Express, India's most popular train, is all set to get its sleep coach version by next year. According to officials, the new design of the sleeper coaches will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), reported news agency PTI.

Here are five points on the Vande Bharat sleeper coach version:

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet as they will allow passengers to travel long distances on the high-speed trains overnight. The indigenous semi-light-speed train aims to provide a new experience to the passengers. According to media reports, the train is said to have wider berths and a brighter interior than the current sleeper coaches in other trains. The train will also reportedly have spacious toilets. The three key areas that the Railways is looking at with the newer sleeper version are - speed, safety, and service. The ICF is also developing a new type of Vande Bharat train called the ‘Vande Metro’. It will be a 12-coach train, designed for short-distance travel.

Meanwhile, the railways has introduced a ‘14-minute clean-up’ concept for the Vande Bharat trains from October 1 - exemplifying Japan’s bullet train model where the trains are cleaned in seven minutes. With this, every Vande Bharat train will be cleaned in 14 minutes as compared to the otherwise three hours, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Railways to launch semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains soon

The Indian Railways is also expected to launch nine semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains on several routes soon on which the ICF is currently working, claimed media reports. Tentative routes for five out of the total nine Vande Bharat trains have been reportedly assigned - they include Indore - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express, Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, and Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express.

Meanwhile, the remaining routes have been given to the Southern Railways, but not have been finalised.

(With inputs from agencies)

