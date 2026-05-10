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Vande Mataram played during Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony sparks row

M Veerapandian said that giving the primary place to the song ‘Vande Mataram’ and placing ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ in the third position goes against tradition

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:07 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Political parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Left parties criticised the rendering of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ during the swearing-in ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay by governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

Ahead of the governor administering the oath of office to Vijay, a group of women sang the song ‘Vande Mataram’. (ANI)

Ahead of the governor administering the oath of office to Vijay, a group of women sang the song ‘Vande Mataram’. National anthem was played after and was followed by the traditional ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’.

Also Read:Vande Mataram cannot be treated on par with national anthem: Owaisi

DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja slammed the Centre and said, “As someone who has observed the conduct of the Union BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government for the last 11 years, I realise the dream of the ‘Vande Mataram’ song mentioned by the Prime Minister. That dream is to make Muslims second-class citizens and declare this nation as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.”

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said that giving the primary place to the song ‘Vande Mataram’ and placing ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ in the third position is an act that goes against tradition. “The government of Tamil Nadu must explain to the people who is responsible for this mistake.” he said.

 
national anthem vande mataram hindu rashtra dmk
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