Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Varun Gandhi ‘grateful’ to Owaisi for mentioning job data pulled out by BJP MP
india news

Varun Gandhi ‘grateful’ to Owaisi for mentioning job data pulled out by BJP MP

In a video shared by Varun Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi can be seen reading out the number of vacant posts department-wise, pointing out that it's not his data but provided by Varun Gandhi.
BJP's Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi.(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Monday thanked AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for mentioning employment data pulled out by the Pilibhit MP that revealed that more than 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts were vacant in various sectors.

In a video, Owaisi can be seen reading out the number of vacant posts department-wise, pointing out that it's not his data but provided by Varun Gandhi.

"Unemployment is the most burning issue of the country today, and the leaders of the country should draw the attention of the government to this issue. Unemployed youth should get justice, only then the country will become powerful. I am grateful that my questions raised on employment were mentioned by @asadowaisi ji in his speech," Gandhi tweeted sharing the video.

RELATED STORIES

Continuing to raise the issue of unemployment, Gandhi last month had tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise.

"While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to non-availability of recruitment, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed," Gandhi said.

These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in three decades, he said.

Questioning where the budget has gone for these sanctioned posts, Gandhi said it is the right of the youth to know about it.

Earlier, he had raised the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.

Gandhi had openly come out in support of protesting farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws, while his party-led government at the Centre was defending the laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
varun gandhi asaduddin owaisi jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP