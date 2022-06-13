Varun Gandhi ‘grateful’ to Owaisi for mentioning job data pulled out by BJP MP

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Monday thanked AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for mentioning employment data pulled out by the Pilibhit MP that revealed that more than 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts were vacant in various sectors.

In a video, Owaisi can be seen reading out the number of vacant posts department-wise, pointing out that it's not his data but provided by Varun Gandhi.

"Unemployment is the most burning issue of the country today, and the leaders of the country should draw the attention of the government to this issue. Unemployed youth should get justice, only then the country will become powerful. I am grateful that my questions raised on employment were mentioned by @asadowaisi ji in his speech," Gandhi tweeted sharing the video.

Continuing to raise the issue of unemployment, Gandhi last month had tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise.

"While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to non-availability of recruitment, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed," Gandhi said.

These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in three decades, he said.

Questioning where the budget has gone for these sanctioned posts, Gandhi said it is the right of the youth to know about it.

Earlier, he had raised the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.

Gandhi had openly come out in support of protesting farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws, while his party-led government at the Centre was defending the laws.

