Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Varun Gandhi writes another letter to Yogi on sugarcane prices
india news

Varun Gandhi writes another letter to Yogi on sugarcane prices

While Varun Gandhi thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for increasing the sugarcane rates, he claimed the hike was insufficient amid “rising cost and inflation”.
By Malavika Murali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata MP Varun Gandhi.

In a fresh letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday raised the demand for re-visiting prices of sugarcane crop, saying farmers are in “misery” and have been hoping for a higher increase.

On Sunday, Adityanath had announced a 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state, taking it to 350 per quintal.

While Gandhi thanked the chief minister for increasing the cane rates, he claimed the hike was insufficient amid “rising cost and inflation”.

Sharing a copy of the letter on Twitter, the BJP leader said: “Sugarcane rate in the upcoming crushing season in Uttar Pradesh 350. Thanks to Yogi ji for declaring 350/quintal. I request that please reconsider this according to the rising cost and inflation and declare the rate of 400 or please give a bonus of 50/quintal, from the government, above the declared rate separately.”

In the letter, the BJP MP from Pilibhit pointed out that the cost of sugarcane had increased significantly in the last four years, but in the last four seasons, it had risen by only 10 per quintal.

RELATED STORIES

“In the last four years the input cost for farmers such as prices of seeds, fertiliser and power have substantially increased....Farmers are in misery due to economic distress and have been hoping for a higher increase in cane prices,” he wrote.

“Expenditure is increasing but prices are not. Sugarcane is a major crop in Uttar Pradesh… 50 lakh farmer families are engaged in (its) cultivation. Lakhs of labourers also get employment from this… With continuous rise in input cost for farmers, cane prices should be fixed at a minimum price of 400 per quintal,” he added.

Cane is mainly grown in western Uttar Pradesh, which is the epicentre of the farmers’ protest in the state against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws.

This is the second time Gandhi has written to the chief minister on the matter.

On September 12, besides seeking more remuneration for sugarcane crop, the BJP leader had sought subsidy in diesel and electricity prices, and doubling of money provided to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prior to that, he had advocated for re-engaging with the protesting farmers and insisted that their hardships be taken into consideration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court pulls up Centre over changes in entrance examination pattern for super specialty medical courses

‘No hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of party’: Luizinho Faleiro

Understanding the business of farming in India

All govt offices, schools in Telangana to remain closed on Tuesday
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP