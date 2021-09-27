Varun Gandhi writes another letter to Yogi on sugarcane prices

In a fresh letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Monday raised the demand for re-visiting prices of sugarcane crop, saying farmers are in “misery” and have been hoping for a higher increase.

On Sunday, Adityanath had announced a ₹25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state, taking it to ₹350 per quintal.

While Gandhi thanked the chief minister for increasing the cane rates, he claimed the hike was insufficient amid “rising cost and inflation”.

Sharing a copy of the letter on Twitter, the BJP leader said: “Sugarcane rate in the upcoming crushing season in Uttar Pradesh ₹350. Thanks to Yogi ji for declaring ₹350/quintal. I request that please reconsider this according to the rising cost and inflation and declare the rate of ₹400 or please give a bonus of 50/quintal, from the government, above the declared rate separately.”

In the letter, the BJP MP from Pilibhit pointed out that the cost of sugarcane had increased significantly in the last four years, but in the last four seasons, it had risen by only ₹10 per quintal.

“In the last four years the input cost for farmers such as prices of seeds, fertiliser and power have substantially increased....Farmers are in misery due to economic distress and have been hoping for a higher increase in cane prices,” he wrote.

“Expenditure is increasing but prices are not. Sugarcane is a major crop in Uttar Pradesh… 50 lakh farmer families are engaged in (its) cultivation. Lakhs of labourers also get employment from this… With continuous rise in input cost for farmers, cane prices should be fixed at a minimum price of ₹400 per quintal,” he added.

Cane is mainly grown in western Uttar Pradesh, which is the epicentre of the farmers’ protest in the state against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws.

This is the second time Gandhi has written to the chief minister on the matter.

On September 12, besides seeking more remuneration for sugarcane crop, the BJP leader had sought subsidy in diesel and electricity prices, and doubling of money provided to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prior to that, he had advocated for re-engaging with the protesting farmers and insisted that their hardships be taken into consideration.