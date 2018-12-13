Vasundhara Raje retains bungalow she made official CM residence

Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was on Thursday re-allotted her official residence, 13, Civil Lines, in Jaipur. The bungalow was in the midst of controversy after Raje chose to live there instead of the official CM residence 8, Civil Lines, on taking over as CM five years ago.

An order by the General Administration Department (GAD) said that Raje was being allotted the 13 Civil Lines without any charges.

The GAD said the order was subject to a writ petition pending in the Rajasthan high court.

While 8, Civil Lines is the official chief minister’s residence, Raje had chosen 13, Civil Lines as her official residence after coming to power in 2013. The bungalow had been allotted to her in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in 2008.

The more spacious official residence was converted into the state guest house.

Her decision regarding the bungalow turned into a political issue after former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari questioned Raje’s occupancy of two bungalows.

He demanded that the CM vacate the 13, Civil Lines bungalow and shift to the official residence.

In May 2018, he submitted a memorandum to the governor saying that Raje had encroached on the 13, Civil Lines bungalow as she was simultaneously using the official residence and she should vacate the former.

Tiwari’s objection came after the Supreme Court in May quashed a law passed by Uttar Pradesh allowing former chief ministers to retain official bungalows for life.

In April, the state government had passed the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Amendment) Bill 2017 which alloted former chief ministers a government bungalow, nine government staff and a vehicle for life.

The bill was challenged in the high court, but Raje continued to live in bungalow number 13 even after the HC asked her to designate one of the two bungalows as the CM’s official residence and vacate the other.

