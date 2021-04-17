Vaze’s colleague sent to judicial custody in antilia case

Mumbai

The special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court on Friday remanded suspended Mumbai Police’s assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kazi to judicial custody till April 23 over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy and destruction of evidence with main accused and suspended cop Sachin Vaze in the cases pertaining to planting of an explosives-laden car outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Kazi was produced before the special court as his NIA custody period ended on Friday.

After the NIA made it clear that it did not require any further custody of the suspended Mumbai Police officer, the court remanded him to judicial custody till April 23.

Advocate Hasnain Kazi, representing Kazi, moved an application expressing threat perception for his client while in jail and pleaded that his security aspect may be appropriately considered by the jail authorities. The court directed the Taloja jail authorities to take proper care of his security. Kazi was moved to Taloja prison.

According to NIA, Kazi was working as assistant police inspector in the crime intelligence unit (CIU) and was well aware about the plans of Vaze to create security scare in the vicinity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

The federal agency has claimed that Kazi was aware of the design and also of the things that transpired after the case was transferred to NIA and hence, the accused started destroying evidence such as CPU (central processing unit) and DVR (digital video recorder). Kazi was along with Vaze while recovering the evidence.

On February 25, a green Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near Ambani’s residence, Antilia, on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai, with 20 lose gelatin sticks and a threatening note.

According to NIA, it was handy work of Vaze, who is also the prime accused in the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, linked to the SUV.