e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Vedas to Vivekananda, DDLJ to Sachin: Donald Trump goes full desi

Vedas to Vivekananda, DDLJ to Sachin: Donald Trump goes full desi

For a leader known to prefer speaking extemporaneously, Trump stuck to the script, drawing loud cheers for every reference to movies, cricket, Indian leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and festivals such as Holi and Diwali.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 03:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a "Namaste Trump" event during Trump's visit to India, at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium.(REUTERS)
         

From quoting Swami Vivekananda to referencing Sachin Tendulkar and the Bollywood classic Sholay, US President Donald Trump’s speech at a massive rally in Ahmedabad on Monday was clearly aimed at striking the right chords with an Indian audience.

“As the great religious teacher Swami Vivekananda once said, ‘the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him, that moment I am free’,” he said while addressing a mammoth crowd at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Monday.

“In America and in India, we all know that we are born for a higher purpose to reach towards our fuller potential to work toward excellence and perfection and to give all glory to God.”

For a leader known to prefer speaking extemporaneously, Trump stuck to the script, drawing loud cheers for every reference to movies, cricket, Indian leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and festivals such as Holi and Diwali.

Hailing the “genius” of the Hindi film industry and recalling two all-time favourites, “Sholay” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ), the US president said people “take great joy” in watching Bollywood films.

“This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood,” he told the gathering of about 100,000 people packed into the stadium.

“All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Sholay’,” Trump said. While the 1975 multi-starrer “Sholay”, labelled a “curry western” by many, is an action-adventure film that has stood the test of the decades, the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-led “DDLJ” is an out and out romance. This is not the first effort by the US president to use popular culture to strike a chord with movie loving Indians.

There was also praise for India’s embrace of freedom, liberty, individual rights and the ability of “millions upon millions of Hindus and Muslims, Sikhs and Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Jews [to] worship side by side. Without naming China, Trump also said India’s rise is an example for every nation and “all the more inspiring because you have done it as a democratic country, as a peaceful country...as a tolerant country and...as a great, free country”.

Trump said: “There is all the difference in the world between a country that seeks to claim power through coercion, intimidation and aggression, and a country that seeks to grow by setting its people free and unleashing them to chase their dreams, and that is India.”

tags
top news
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news