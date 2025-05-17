Veep Dhankhar sees similarities in Operation Sindoor and Bin Laden’s killing

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday drew comparisons between India's Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, to the US mission that led to the killing of terrorist Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks, noting that both operations were successfully carried out “deep” within Pakistan's territory. Jagdeep Dhankhar said Operation Sindoor set global benchmark in tackling terrorism(PTI)

Without directly mentioning slain Osama bin Laden, Dhankhar said that on May 2, 2011, a “global terrorist” responsible for the September 11 attacks was “dealt with” by US forces in a “similar” way, reported PTI.

"Bharat has done it. And done it to the knowledge of the world," Jagdeep Dhankhar said, adding that this Operation Sindoor set a new "global benchmark" in tackling terrorism while still aiming to maintain peace.

He called India’s attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan the “deepest-ever cross-border strike” by India. Dhankhar further said that this is the first time precise strikes were carried out deep across the international border against strongholds of terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The strikes were so accurate that only the terrorists were targeted.

Dhankhar also referred to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people, calling it the deadliest attack on civilians since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He mentioned that after this attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a message to the world from Bihar. "Those were not empty words. The world has now realised," he said.

In his speech, Dhankhar stressed that every citizen has a role to play in national security, especially in areas like trade, business, and commerce. He also warned against supporting countries that are against India’s interests. “Can we afford to empower countries that are inimical to our interests? Time has come when each one of us must deeply think about economic nationalism,” Dhankhar said.

"And therefore, I firmly believe that we must always keep one thing in mind, and that is: Nation first. And that mindset we must teach our toddlers right from day one," Dhankhar said while addressing a gathering at the Jaipuria institutions in Delhi.