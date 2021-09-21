Vegan food products to get their own FSSAI-launched logo. Check how it will look

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will soon launch a logo for vegan food products for the first time ever. FSSAI chief executive officer Arun Singhal told news agency ANI that there is a movement brewing for veganism as many people want to completely avoid dairy-based products due to various reasons including allergy.

While people are aware of the green dot for vegetarian food and brown for non-vegetarian food, there’s no logo to identify vegan food products, said Singhal.

“For them, we have the vegan food logo that will help people to make their choice," ANI quoted Singhal as saying.

FSSAI drafted rules for vegan food products after the Cental government outlined vegan foods and mentioned the compliance requirement. Vegan foods are completely plant-based and do not originate from animals in any form, including ingredients, additives and processing aids of animal origin.

Vegan food products can not make use of milk and milk products, fish, poultry, meat, egg or egg products, honey bee or honey products, materials of insect origin like silk, dyes, bone char used in sugar bleaching among others, according to the draft regulations.

"The food products or ingredients to be called vegan shall not have involved animal testing for evaluating the safety of the final product or ingredient and shall not contain any animal-derived GMOs or products prepared using an animal-derived gene for manufacturing the ingredients or products," the draft rules say.

Vegan foods and food products will have a green dot with the letter ‘V’ in it to help consumers identify them properly.

Meanwhile, FSSAI also plans to introduce front-of-package (FoP) labelling on packaged foods which will provide simple nutrition information in a more accessible location. Singhal said that many countries which used FoP labels witnessed a reduction in consumption of junk food, reported PTI.

