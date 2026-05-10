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Vehicle rams into Supriya Sule's car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, she escapes unhurt

Supriya Sule said she “had an awful experience” on the highway after a car rammed into her vehicle from the side “due to reckless driving”.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 12:06 am IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said a car hit her vehicle while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai, adding that she and the others travelling with her were unharmed.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.(PTI/File Photo)

The Baramati Lok Sabha MP was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.

Car rams into Sule’s vehicle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In a post on X, the NCP(SP) MP said she “had an awful experience” on the highway after a car rammed into her vehicle from the side “due to reckless driving”. She added that everyone in her car was safe after the incident.

“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” she wrote.

The report added that two-wheeler riders and pedestrians remain the most at risk on Indian roads. Together, they made up 63% of all road accident deaths in 2024. The findings match data released by the ministry of road transport and highways in recent years.

Two-wheelers recorded the highest number of road deaths in the country at 84,599, accounting for 48.3% of all fatalities in road accidents. Injuries among two-wheeler users stood at 2,23,652, making up 49.9% of all road accident injuries.

 
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