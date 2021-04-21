'Very grateful', says Kejriwal as govt increases Delhi's oxygen quota amid shortage

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked Centre for increasing the quota of oxygen for the national capital, hours after his deputy and fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made the appeal at a press conference. The move will come as a shot in the arm for Delhi where several top hospitals have reported depleting oxygen reserves.

"Central govt has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia earlier said at a press conference that many people from neighbouring states are coming to Delhi for Covid-19 treatment and demanded that the Centre should increase the national capital's quota from the present 370 metric tonne (MT) to 700 MT.

He also talked about the oxygen crisis being faced by many city hospitals. The Delhi deputy chief minister called for Centre's intervention to sort out issues of oxygen supply between different states, saying "only Centre decides the oxygen quota".

India's top private hospital in the national capital Sir Ganga Ram had earlier announced oxygen shortage with 58 patients awaiting treatment and 35 waiting outside the hospital for admission.

The crisis is compounded by similar reports emerging from other parts of the national capital where hospitals are racing against time with their oxygen quota.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has talked to the Centre to get the oxygen tanker which was stuck at a plant in Faridabad.

Later in the day, news agency ANI reported that Sir Ganga Ram hospital received 45 cylinders at 6pm.

