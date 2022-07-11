Very heavy rainfall likely over Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka

Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department forecast said on Monday.

The IMD forecast said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated pockets of Telangana between July 10 and July 12, in Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra between July 10 and July 14, Saurashtra and Kutch on July 13 and July 14, Konkan and Goa between July 11 and July 14 and coastal Karnataka between July 10 and July 13.

The Met department said that Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive intense rainfall on Monday and Vidarbha is also expected to see heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, east Madhya Pradesh and coastal Karnataka recorded extremely heavy rainfall. However, despite a ‘yellow alert’ being issued for northwest India, including Delhi, for the weekend, no rain was recorded in the region. According to IMD, a yellow alert is issued if there is a forecast of light, isolated rainfall in the city.

“There is a possibility of isolated showers in some parts of Delhi and NCR on Monday. It is likely to intensify on July 12,” said a senior Met official on Monday.

