Veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha passes away. He was 95

Silchar: Former union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, who played a key role in establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s presence in Asssam, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 95 Kabindra Purkayastha was born in Kamarkhal village in present-day Bangladesh’s Sunamganj district, and moved to Silchar after Partition. (X/SushmitaDevAITC)

According to his family members, Purkayastha breathed his last on Wednesday evening at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), where he had been undergoing treatment since December 23.

SMCH principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta said the veteran leader had been under intensive care and on ventilation. “He passed away this evening following multiple complications,” he said. Doctors said the veteran politician had been suffering from age-related ailments with kidney and cardiac complications.

Purkayastha was born in Kamarkhal village in present-day Bangladesh’s Sunamganj district and migrated to Silchar after the Partition. He joined the BJP in 1980.

Family members said Kabindra Purkayastha worked closely with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose guidance he began building grassroots party structures across Barak Valley and other parts of Assam. In the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won two seats in Assam under his leadership, the party’s first-ever parliamentary victory in the Northeast.

He is survived by his son, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, a daughter, grandchildren and a wide circle of admirers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former MP and former Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha. His commitment to public service and his contributions to the progress of Assam will always be remembered. He played a significant role in strengthening the BJP across the state. In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers. Om Shanti.”

BJP national president JP Nadda said, “I express my deep grief over the demise of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Kabinindra Purkayastha Dev. He dedicated his entire life to building the party from the grassroots level and worked tirelessly for the development of Assam. From organizational responsibilities to parliamentary duties, he always served society with utmost sincerity.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described him as “an institution,” saying, “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran leader, former Union Minister and an inspiration for us all, Shriman Kabindra Purkayastha… Someone who laid the foundation of the BJP in the region. His legacy cannot be measured merely by the offices he held, but by how he espoused sewa bhav through his actions. The stalwart’s passing leaves a void which can never be filled.”

Opposition leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev recalled his dignified politics, saying, “I will always remember him for his dignified politics and dedicated efforts for Barak Valley. He was much revered by me and my father Late Santosh Mohan Dev, although they were political rivals.”

His son Kanad Purkayastha expressed gratitude to doctors, saying, “For 16 long and trying days, you stood firmly by our side. It was destiny that, despite all sincere efforts, God chose to take my father onto His lap at 5.05 pm today.”