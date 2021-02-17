Home / India News / Veteran Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa
india news

Veteran Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa

Sharma was the Union petrol minister between 1993 and 1996 and belonged to the Amethi constituency.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:55 PM IST
File photo of Captain Satish Sharma(Twitter/@plpunia)

Former Congress MP Captain Satish Sharma passed away on Wednesday in Goa at the age of 73. Congress leader PL Punia shared the news of Sharma's death on Twitter.

"The news of the death of former cabinet minister Captain Satish Sharma is sad for the Congress family. May God give peace to the departed soul," Punia's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

Sharma was the Union petrol minister between 1993 and 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government. He had close ties with Rajiv Gandhi and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 from Gandhi's constituency of Amethi aftehis assassination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP