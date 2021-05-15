Veteran journalist AR Wig dies of Covid at 81

Veteran journalist AR Wig, 81, a former senior editor at Hindustan Times, died on Friday morning due to Covid-19 related complications at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

An ace crime reporter early in his career, Wig worked with Hindustan Times for over four decades until his retirement as a coordinating editor in 2007. He joined HT in the early 1960s, and was appointed Metro Editor in 1984.

As the head of the newspaper’s metro section, he led the coverage of the Capital’s most important issues, and mentored several young journalists.

He also wrote a popular column, Take it from Me.

Wig, who lived in south Delhi’s Vasant Enclave, was the president of the Press Club of India between 2004 and 2005.

“Mr. Wig was the lighthouse of the Press Club of India. He was an institution unto himself. In his passing, we have lost a guardian,” PCI said in a statement.

Wig’s wife Indira, a school teacher, died in 2011. His younger son, Tarun died in September last year.

Wig’s elder son, Ashish Wig, who lives in the US, said, “He was a lion who had all traits of a good leader. He remained very active. He taught journalism and mentored so many journalists.”

The Indian Women’s Press Corps also issued a statement in honour of the veteran journalist: “IWPC condoles the demise of veteran journalist, AR Wig. A mentor to many prominent journalists, Wig Saheb was also Press Club of India president.”