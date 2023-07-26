Kerala: VHP to file complaint against assembly speaker

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Jul 26, 2023 01:15 AM IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit in Kerala plans to file complaints at all police stations in the state against Assembly Speaker and MLA AN Shamseer in connection with his comments about Hindu Lord Ganesha at a public event in Ernakulam on July 22

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit in Kerala plans to file complaints at all police stations in the state against assembly speaker and MLA AN Shamseer in connection with his comments about Lord Ganesh at a public event in Ernakulam on July 22.

Shamseer had lashed out at the BJP-led Union government for allegedly tweaking school syllabus to ‘propagate myths’ among students (ANI)

After inaugurating a scheme at a government school in Kadayirippu, Shamseer had lashed out at the BJP-led Union government for tweaking school syllabus to allegedly “propagate myths” among students.

BJP leader RS Rajeev, on behalf of the state committee, sent a complaint to Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner’s office against the speaker’s remarks.

In a Facebook post, the party state unit said, “The Speaker ...aimed at creating communal conflict. His actions are punishable under section 153A and 295A of the IPC.This is a violation of the oath and is anti-constitutional.Hence, a case should be filed against him and he must be arrested ” VHP officials were not available for comment.

