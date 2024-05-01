 Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes over as navy’s vice chief | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes over as navy’s vice chief

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, the officer is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare and has held several key appointments in his career including the navy’s chief of personnel

New Delhi: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Wednesday took over as the Indian Navy’s vice chief, filling a key role earlier held by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi who assumed charge as the country’s navy chief on Tuesday. 

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan inspects a guard of honour (Indian Navy Photo)
Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan inspects a guard of honour (Indian Navy Photo)

Swaminathan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, the United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island. 

He paid tribute to India’s fallen heroes by placing a floral wreath at the National War Memorial. 

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, the officer is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare and has held several key appointments in his career including the navy’s chief of personnel, controller of personnel services and chief of staff of the Mumbai-based Western Naval Command. 

His earlier appointments include command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. 

On promotion to rear admiral, he served as the chief staff officer (training) at the Kochi-based Southern Naval Command and played a key role in training across the navy. He was instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the navy. He has also headed the work-up organisation of the navy as the flag officer of sea training and served as flag officer commanding the Western Fleet.

