Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vice President calls for modernising agriculture to boost farmers’ income
india news

Vice President calls for modernising agriculture to boost farmers’ income

The Vice President underscored the need to guarantee income security for the nation’s farmers and to unshackle the latent potential of India’s rural economy. He said, “Doubling the farmers’ income should be our endeavour. Along with this, the quality of life of people in rural areas should be improved”
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for modernisation of agriculture to boost rural economy. Speaking at an event in Gurugram on Sunday, Naidu said, “Building on our past experiences, we must regularly revisit and renew our strategies on agriculture and rural development and introduce new technologies as part of our efforts to build a self-reliant India.”

He said agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and the country cannot progress if the villages remain underdeveloped. Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s population, according to a report by IBEF.

The Vice President underscored the need to guarantee income security for the nation’s farmers and to unshackle the latent potential of India’s rural economy. He said, “Doubling the farmers’ income should be our endeavour. Along with this, the quality of life of people in rural areas should be improved.”

While there is no official data on the rural household income for recent years, the Reserve Bank of India data on agricultural wages, an important component of the rural income, illustrates a decreasing rate of growth between 2014 and 2019.

RELATED STORIES

In the traditional village economy, a MGNREGS worker is considered as the poorest. However, as reported last week by Hindustan Times, the latest Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) shows that for all but five states in India, average income from cultivation per agricultural household is actually less than what MGNREGS work would theoretically pay in 365 days. This illustrates the urgent need to improve agricultural incomes in the economy.

Naidu’s comments come in the backdrop of the farmers’ agitation that has continued for more than ten months with hundreds of farmers agitating against the controversial farm laws. The protest has caused obstruction of traffic and road blockades in multiple regions of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and in a smaller measure across other states, leading to a disruption of supply chains which had already been under pressure post-lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Manipur, no loss of life or property

Covid-19: India's active caseload at six-month low, positivity rate at 2.57%

Former bureaucrat Rajiv Aggarwal takes over as Facebook’s public policy head

Visakhapatnam couple has twins same day they lost 2 daughters
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP