Vice president Venkaiah Naidu calls for revisiting anti-defection law

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:18 IST

Vice President and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for the need to revisit the anti-defection laws listed in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and suggested special judicial tribunals for disposing defection cases within six months.

Underlining the need to plug loopholes and set time limits for the presiding officers of various legislatures to decide on defection matters in quick time; Naidu said delay in deciding cases of defection in some instances resulted in those subsequently disqualified completing their terms in legislatures.

The Vice President also underscored the need for election cases and cases of criminal proceedings against politicians to be decided by special benches of higher courts for their disposal within six months to one year.

Naidu was speaking at the release of a book Parameswara to PP, a compilation of articles of former senior advocate of the Supreme Court late Pavani Parameswara Rao. He spoke at length on the present state of judicial system in the country and the pressing need for reforms, expressing concern over the inordinate delay in delivery of justice.

He suggested several reforms including bifurcation of the Supreme Court and setting up of four regional benches of the Apex Court besides evolving a standard operating procedure that limits the number of adjournments and the timeframe for disposal of cases by the courts.

He also endorsed the recommendation of the Law Commission that called for splitting the Supreme Court into constitutional division and courts of appeal for speedy disposal of cases; and referred to a recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on having regional benches of the Supreme Court on a trial basis.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:18 IST