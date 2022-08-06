Vice-Presidental Poll LIVE updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva; MPs to vote today

Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva will fight it out on Saturday to become the next Vice President of India as members of Parliament will vote to elect the next VP of India with Venkaiah Naidu's term ending on August 10. Dhankhar is in an advantageous position with teh support of regional parties like Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and the Shiv Sena. Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes against Margaret Alva's speculated 200 votes. The Trinamool Congress decided to stay away from the vice presidential election.