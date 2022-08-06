Vice-Presidental Poll LIVE updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva; MPs to vote today

Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva will fight it out on Saturday to become the next Vice President of India as members of Parliament will vote to elect the next VP of India with Venkaiah Naidu's term ending on August 10. Dhankhar is in an advantageous position with teh support of regional parties like Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and the Shiv Sena. Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes against Margaret Alva's speculated 200 votes. The Trinamool Congress decided to stay away from the vice presidential election.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 06, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential poll
I want to thank all the leaders and MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for supporting my candidature in the Vice President’s election tomorrow. This is a big step forward for opposition unity. pic.twitter.com/3RG6lX2S86
TRS has decided to support opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
Aug 06, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Margaret Alva not a tough challenge for Jagdeep Dhankhar
Ruptures in the opposition yet again have further hurt Margaret Alva’s chances. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress - which is one of the largest opposition parties in Rajya Sabha - has said it would abstain from voting. Read full story.
Aug 06, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Mock drill for NDA MPs
The BJP on Friday organised a mock voting drill for NDA coalition MPs ahead of the vice-presidential election. BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers were present during the exercise. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav oversaw it.
Aug 06, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Each MP is a hero, says Margaret Alva
MPs fight great electoral battles to gain entry to the Temple of Democracy - our Parliament. Each of them is a hero, worthy of our respect. Each a unique voice, that deserves to be heard. I believe when these powerful voices are given expression, great things can be achieved 🇮🇳
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Advantage Dhankhar in today’s vice presidential election
The BJP, which leads the NDA, alone has 394 MPs — 303 in Lok Sabha and 91 in the Rajya Sabha — more than the halfway mark of 391. Overall, Dhankhar is likely to get 525 votes, including NDA’s 462 votes, including the 12 Shiv Sena rebel MPs who are loyalists of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The ruling dispensation has also secured support from Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP (31 MPs), Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party BSP (11) and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (21 MPs). Read full story
Aug 06, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: 'If Parliament is to function effectively' -- Margaret Alva's appeal
In a fresh appeal to the MPs, Margaret Alva said, "If Parliament is to function effectively, MPs, independent of their parties, must find ways to rebuild trust and restore broken communication amongst each other. In the end, it is the MPs who determine the character of our Parliament."
Aug 06, 2022 07:32 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: How the election is held
Unlike the presidential poll where voting takes place in multiple locations as elected MLAs, not nominated, also form part of the electoral college, in the vice presidential election, voting takes place in Parliament House. The electoral college in the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of the vote of each MP would be the same - one.
Aug 06, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: When will the results come out?
The polling will be held from 10am to 5pm. Ballots will be counted immediately after that. Returning officers will announce the name of the next Vice-President by late Saturday evening.
