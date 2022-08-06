Home / India News / Vice-Presidental Poll LIVE updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva; MPs to vote today
Vice-Presidental Poll LIVE updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva; MPs to vote today

Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Polling will be held from 10am to 5pm and the name of the next Vice-President will be announced by after the counting of the ballots, by late Saturday evening. 
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan is pitted against Margaret Alva, a Congress veteran.
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 08:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva will fight it out on Saturday to become the next Vice President of India as members of Parliament will vote to elect the next VP of India with Venkaiah Naidu's term ending on August 10. Dhankhar is in an advantageous position with teh support of regional parties like Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and the Shiv Sena. Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes against Margaret Alva's speculated 200 votes. The Trinamool Congress decided to stay away from the vice presidential election.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 06, 2022 08:15 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential poll

    TRS has decided to support opposition candidate Margaret Alva. 

  • Aug 06, 2022 08:14 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Margaret Alva not a tough challenge for Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Ruptures in the opposition yet again have further hurt Margaret Alva’s chances. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress - which is one of the largest opposition parties in Rajya Sabha - has said it would abstain from voting. Read full story.

  • Aug 06, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Mock drill for NDA MPs

    The BJP on Friday organised a mock voting drill for NDA coalition MPs ahead of the vice-presidential election. BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers were present during the exercise. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav oversaw it.

  • Aug 06, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Each MP is a hero, says Margaret Alva

  • Aug 06, 2022 07:47 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: Advantage Dhankhar in today’s vice presidential election

    The BJP, which leads the NDA, alone has 394 MPs — 303 in Lok Sabha and 91 in the Rajya Sabha — more than the halfway mark of 391. Overall, Dhankhar is likely to get 525 votes, including NDA’s 462 votes, including the 12 Shiv Sena rebel MPs who are loyalists of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The ruling dispensation has also secured support from Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP (31 MPs), Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party BSP (11) and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (21 MPs). Read full story

  • Aug 06, 2022 07:33 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: 'If Parliament is to function effectively' -- Margaret Alva's appeal

    In a fresh appeal to the MPs, Margaret Alva said, "If Parliament is to function effectively, MPs, independent of their parties, must find ways to rebuild trust and restore broken communication amongst each other. In the end, it is the MPs who determine the character of our Parliament."

  • Aug 06, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: How the election is held

    Unlike the presidential poll where voting takes place in multiple locations as elected MLAs, not nominated, also form part of the electoral college, in the vice presidential election, voting takes place in Parliament House. The electoral college in the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of the vote of each MP would be the same - one.

  • Aug 06, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE updates: When will the results come out?

    The polling will be held from 10am to 5pm. Ballots will be counted immediately after that. Returning officers will announce the name of the next Vice-President by late Saturday evening.

jagdeep dhankhar margaret alva parliament

India to get new Vice President: Alva not a tough challenge for Dhankhar| Top 10

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Vice Presidential Elections:  Both members of Parliament are set to vote in the VP polls. 
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition pick Margaret Alva
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Vice-Presidential Poll LIVE: Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan is pitted against Margaret Alva, a Congress veteran.
ByHT News Desk

Priyanka's ‘insults Ram’ tweet after Shah links inflation protests to Ayodhya

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 06:41 AM IST
  • Union home minister Amit Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's alleged opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumps over a police barricade placed near AICC HQ during the party's nationwide protest over price rise and unemployment.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Breaking: Fire breaks out at Wadia hospital in central Mumbai

india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 08:14 AM IST
  • Breaking news live updates August 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
ByHT News Desk

Parliament session may be curtailed

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:51 AM IST
With only three working days remaining in the monsoon session of Parliament, the government has discussed a plan with Opposition leaders to curtail the session, which has witnessed a persistent stalemate of proceedings, people familiar with the development said on Friday.
Government functionaries have told the Opposition leaders that the proposal is to adjourn the ongoing Parliament session on August 8 or 10. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji and Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Threat to Arpita Mukherjee’s life: ED tells court

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:50 AM IST
There is a grave threat perception to Arpita Mukherjee, aide of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested along with the latter by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cash-for-job scam, a special court in Kolkata was informed on Friday.
Arpita Mukherjee. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Farmers to hold rally for crop loss compensation

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:47 AM IST
President of the Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and part of the Rajya Raitha Sanghagala Okkutta, Kurubur Shanthakumar on Friday said, “Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has barely looked at the state of farmers.”
After facing crop destruction and subsequent losses, the farmers in Karnataka have decided to hold protest on all the state and national highways (NH) next week to demand adequate compensation from the state government as the heavy downpour continues to damage their harvest. (HT)
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
China’s special envoy for Afghanistan makes low-key visit to India

india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:04 AM IST
China’s special envoy on Afghan affairs Yue Xiaoyong made a low-key visit to New Delhi for talks with the Indian diplomat handling matters related to Afghanistan, with the move being seen as an acknowledgement of India’s role in the war-torn country.
Yue Xiaoyong with JP Singh. (Twitter)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Cong irked over BBMP ward reservation, may move court

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
The Congress, the principal opposition party in Karnataka, has accused the ruling BJP of misusing its powers in the BBMP delimitation process and ward-wise reservation to help it politically and not for the welfare of the city or social justice.
The Congress on Friday barged into the main office of the urban development department and tried to replace existing name boards with that of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in protest against the Basavaraj Bommai government’s ward-wise reservation for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body). (HT)
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Man held with 16 kg heroin at Bengaluru railway station

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
According to a statement from the DRI, the man had arrived in Bengaluru from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and had boarded the train to Delhi, when he was intercepted by DRI officials.
The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man with 16 kg heroin valued <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>112 crore at international market from Bengaluru central railway station, officials said on Friday. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Unclog jails to mark 75th year of Independence: Supreme Court to Centre

india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Unclogging prisons and trial courts could be a perfect way of celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, said the Supreme Court on Friday while imploring the Union government to quickly come up with measures for facilitating the release of under-trials and those convicted of minor offences.
The Supreme Court said that inmates should ideally be let out on bail if judiciary cannot decide their cases within 10 years, lamenting that a person cannot get his life back if he is finally exonerated after that period. (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Govt clears investments worth 34k cr, to generate 48k jobs

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:45 AM IST
The project proposals were cleared in the 59th state high-level clearance committee (SHLCC) chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka government on Friday said it had cleared 18 big-ticket projects valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,432 crore and potential to create 48,850 jobs. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
TRS announces support to Alva, TDP to Dhankhar in V-P poll

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
In Andhra Pradesh, main opposition Telugu Desam Party headed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, decided to extend support to Jagdeep Dhankhar
NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh after filing his nomination for the election, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/Ht)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Hyderabad
Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna: CM

india news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Interestingly, Puneeth’s late father Rajkumar is among the first recipients of Karnataka Ratna award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the “Karnataka Ratna” award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, the state’s formation day. (PTI File)
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Madras HC favours TN govt in fertility centre case

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:43 AM IST
In June, police in Erode district, arrested the girl’s mother and stepfather (who received 20,000 during each of the visits) , a woman who acted as a middle agent (and received 5000 per visit as brokerage commission)
The court did not pass any judgement on whether or not the hospital was guilty. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Chennai
